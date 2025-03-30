WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.72 and traded as low as $43.48. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $43.48, with a volume of 642,613 shares changing hands.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPI. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

