Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,673,269 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 95,967 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $810,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 76.7% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $264.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.92 and its 200 day moving average is $232.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.14 and a twelve month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 36.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

