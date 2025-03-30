Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $953,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 55.1% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 4,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $232.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.11 and a 200 day moving average of $239.47. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $218.55 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

