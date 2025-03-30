Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stake Lifted by Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 5.2% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $9,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.4% in the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $59.30 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.03 and a 1 year high of $60.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.80.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.