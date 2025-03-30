Maridea Wealth Management LLC Takes $219,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,251,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 281,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,642,000 after buying an additional 13,702 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $117.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $101.12 and a one year high of $139.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

