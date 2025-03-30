IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,672,147,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,441,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,865,251,000 after purchasing an additional 352,358 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,878,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,740,740,000 after purchasing an additional 199,487 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,729,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,486,498,000 after purchasing an additional 243,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $200.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.50 and a 200-day moving average of $222.56. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $191.34 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The firm has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.