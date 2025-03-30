Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Purchases 713 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $921,398,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,643,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,020,000 after purchasing an additional 243,681 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,948 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,343,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,013,000 after acquiring an additional 179,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,804,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,233,000 after purchasing an additional 19,071 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VYM opened at $127.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $114.37 and a 12 month high of $135.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.55 and a 200 day moving average of $130.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

