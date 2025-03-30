Metahero Price Down 2.8% This Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $10.28 million and $198,001.95 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001050 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,366,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

