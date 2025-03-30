Vow Self Reported Market Cap Tops $34.05 Million (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 30th. Vow has a total market capitalization of $34.05 million and $351,796.29 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vow token can now be purchased for $0.0883 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vow has traded up 56.2% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Vow

Vow was first traded on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 820,443,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. The official website for Vow is vow.foundation. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

