HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) is Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,877 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,187 shares during the period. HDFC Bank comprises 7.4% of Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 53.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 64,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 22,523 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 62.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 44.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 24,159 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 257,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,110,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

NYSE HDB opened at $66.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $68.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.66. The firm has a market cap of $167.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura Securities raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HDB

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.