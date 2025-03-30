Tucker Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 87.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $323,508,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,732,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in United Airlines by 310.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,163,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,996,000 after acquiring an additional 879,992 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 1,492.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 912,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,557,000 after purchasing an additional 854,759 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in United Airlines by 529.7% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 822,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,952,000 after purchasing an additional 692,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of UAL opened at $70.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.45. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Melius Research raised shares of United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Read Our Latest Report on United Airlines

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.