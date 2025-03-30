Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $243.28 Million Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,621,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930,641 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $243,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $47.60 and a 1 year high of $59.49.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

