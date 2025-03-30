Tucker Asset Management LLC Has $97,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 248.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV opened at $76.41 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day moving average is $75.98.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

