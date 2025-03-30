Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 537,514 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,133,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537,514 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $213,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Carrier Global by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,665,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,736,000 after buying an additional 469,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,937,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,961,000 after acquiring an additional 289,439 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,313,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,028,000 after acquiring an additional 46,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,029,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,080,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,078,000 after purchasing an additional 126,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $63.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.81. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $53.33 and a one year high of $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.27.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

