Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Trims Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,540,228 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,753 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $60,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,631,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,066,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 13.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,109,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,553,000 after purchasing an additional 131,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 336,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after buying an additional 30,597 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $26.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.69. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

