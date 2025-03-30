Allianz SE Makes New Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 313.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 258.1% during the 4th quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.48. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBD. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WBD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 17,346 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $197,917.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 159,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,824.12. The trade was a 12.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.