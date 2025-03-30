InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 110.5% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSJV opened at $26.01 on Friday. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average of $26.46.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSJV. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $923,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. BSJV was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

