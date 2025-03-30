Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days. Approximately 11.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Celularity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELU opened at $1.77 on Friday. Celularity has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22.

Institutional Trading of Celularity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Celularity during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celularity during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. C V Starr & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Celularity during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,589,000. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC raised its position in Celularity by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Company Profile

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease.

