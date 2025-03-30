MAG Silver (NYSEMKT:MAG) Shares Up 6.8% – Should You Buy?

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEMKT:MAG – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.10 and last traded at $15.65. Approximately 694,838 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 686,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.
MAG Silver Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.38.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
