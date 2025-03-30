T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (BATS:NVDX) Shares Down 40.5% – Here’s What Happened

T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (BATS:NVDX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 40.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.21 and last traded at $7.93. 6,900,428 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 11,018,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF Trading Down 40.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.48 million, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 5.00.

T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF Company Profile

The T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (NVDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund aims to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement of NVIDIA Corporation stock, less fees, and expenses. NVDX was launched on Oct 18, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

