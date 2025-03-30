Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELAP) Trading Down 6.8% – Should You Sell?

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP – Get Free Report) was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 2,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 9,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Exela Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exela Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Exela Technologies stock. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 107,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing solutions, enterprise information management, document management, and digital business process services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Information & Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS), and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.