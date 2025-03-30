DnB Asset Management AS Has $7.82 Million Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,990 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $7,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 728.6% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.72.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR opened at $124.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.57. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.49 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

