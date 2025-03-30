L & S Advisors Inc Makes New $3.33 Million Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,516 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 195.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,200,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $755,410,000 after buying an additional 2,776,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $629,197,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,696,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $606,907,000 after purchasing an additional 448,189 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $395,788,000 after buying an additional 91,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,793,989 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $322,631,000 after buying an additional 178,318 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Argus began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.79.

LNG stock opened at $226.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.70. The company has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.88 and a fifty-two week high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

