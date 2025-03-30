Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Hits Market Cap of $910,556.88

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00043348 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00010900 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000469 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

