eCash (XEC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $400.28 Million

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. In the last week, eCash has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $400.28 million and approximately $18.15 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Arweave (AR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00007880 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83,027.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $306.84 or 0.00369563 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00038769 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000051 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,844,679,672,583 coins and its circulating supply is 19,844,654,672,583 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.