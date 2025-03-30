D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stake Lifted by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,701 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $12,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $125.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.01. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.93.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

