Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (HOVNP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on April 15th

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Stock Performance

Shares of HOVNP opened at $17.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $18.69.

About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A

for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.

