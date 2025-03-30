HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,726 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in HP were worth $6,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in HP by 8.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 786,641 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,217,000 after acquiring an additional 62,346 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 23,816 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in HP by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 47,291 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $27.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $39.80.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPQ

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,002.50. This represents a 63.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $4,814.81. This trade represents a 99.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,191 shares of company stock worth $1,425,051 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.