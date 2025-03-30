UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Grows Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 105.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 234.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 19.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,219 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,076,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,846,000 after purchasing an additional 35,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,683 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $195.40 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $169.00 and a 1 year high of $250.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.46 and a 200 day moving average of $222.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 19.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

