O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 432,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,960 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.6% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $72,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 236,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $668,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 123,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.82.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $14,819,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,313,845.76. This trade represents a 34.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total transaction of $3,089,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,274.66. This trade represents a 44.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,988,008 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:PG opened at $167.94 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $153.52 and a one year high of $180.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.01%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

