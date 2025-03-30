GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading Down 24.2% – Here’s What Happened

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 24.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.73 ($0.04). Approximately 51,750,059 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,477% from the average daily volume of 3,281,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

GCM Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.14.

About GCM Resources

(Get Free Report)

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.