Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN) Shares Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.16 and last traded at $19.19. Approximately 2,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 3,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.
Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average of $19.04.
Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1578 per share. This is an increase from Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF
About Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF
The Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (ISWN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network International BlackSwan index. The fund tracks an index of two low-correlated assets: international developed equity markets and US Treasurys. The fund uses LEAP options to execute its strategy. ISWN was launched on Jan 26, 2021 and is managed by Amplify.
