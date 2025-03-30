Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN) Shares Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.16 and last traded at $19.19. Approximately 2,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 3,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average of $19.04.

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1578 per share. This is an increase from Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF

About Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF stock. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF ( NYSEARCA:ISWN Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Sovran Advisors LLC owned 0.64% of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (ISWN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network International BlackSwan index. The fund tracks an index of two low-correlated assets: international developed equity markets and US Treasurys. The fund uses LEAP options to execute its strategy. ISWN was launched on Jan 26, 2021 and is managed by Amplify.

