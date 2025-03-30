Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Short Interest Update

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Nissan Chemical Stock Up 9.7 %

NNCHY opened at $33.50 on Friday. Nissan Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average is $32.27.

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Nissan Chemical had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 17.75%.

About Nissan Chemical

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. The company provides high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid, as well as concrete and civil engineering-related products; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; TEPIC-VL, a liquid epoxy compound; TEPIC-FL, a liquid epoxy material; FOLDI-E101, an epoxy reactive diluent; Ecopromote, a nucleating agents for PLA; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.

