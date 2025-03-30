Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 118.3% from the February 28th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $21.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average is $20.41.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

