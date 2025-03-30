Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Shares Down 6.5% – Should You Sell?

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 116,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 162,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Beam Global Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEEM. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 59,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 13,162 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Beam Global by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Beam Global by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Beam Global by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 41,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 21,548 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.