Aftermath Silver (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Stock Price Down 9.6% – Should You Sell?

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 884,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 346,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Aftermath Silver Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35.

Aftermath Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aftermath Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and manganese deposits. It holds interests in the Cachinal and Challacollo property located in Chile; and Berenguela property located in Puno, Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aftermath Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aftermath Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.