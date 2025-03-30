Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 21,110 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 318,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,110 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $59,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of TXN opened at $176.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $159.11 and a one year high of $220.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $82,930,522.08. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

