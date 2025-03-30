Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Position Lowered by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,902,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 366,738 shares during the period. AON accounts for 6.4% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,401,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 2,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 1,162.5% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AON. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.21.

AON Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE AON opened at $394.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $412.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.