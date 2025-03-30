Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.54 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 126.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.2% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,142,000 after buying an additional 2,603,248 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,562,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,676.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,593,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,420 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,309.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,522,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,651,000 after buying an additional 1,499,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,531.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,349,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,596 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $221.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.05. The company has a market cap of $219.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $209.81 and a 52 week high of $263.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.9188 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

