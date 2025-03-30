Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) is Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 373,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,708 shares during the period. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $26,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 80,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CATH opened at $67.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52 week low of $59.85 and a 52 week high of $74.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.97.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

