Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA reduced its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,925.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at $53,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIX opened at $323.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $393.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $418.68. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.93 and a fifty-two week high of $553.09.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIX. UBS Group increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.75.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

