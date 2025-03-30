Intrust Bank NA Lowers Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Nasdaq by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $74.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.10 and a 52-week high of $84.15.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. On average, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $1,102,179.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,253.92. The trade was a 20.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $285,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,778.56. This trade represents a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NDAQ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.