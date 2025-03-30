Intrust Bank NA Trims Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 729,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 65.7% in the third quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 3,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Caterpillar by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $365.57 per share, for a total transaction of $36,557.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,085.21. This represents a 3.39 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total value of $3,800,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,182 shares in the company, valued at $17,173,226.38. The trade was a 18.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Caterpillar from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.80.

NYSE:CAT opened at $329.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.24. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $307.05 and a 12 month high of $418.50. The company has a market capitalization of $157.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

