Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 7,942 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 45,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 67.9% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,527,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,342,000 after purchasing an additional 163,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on VLO. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.67.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $131.43 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $116.84 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.31.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.30%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

