Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Shares Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 38,478 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 553,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Ainos Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $7.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

