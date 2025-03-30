yearn.finance Trading Down 6.8% Over Last Week (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. yearn.finance has a market cap of $162.88 million and approximately $26.46 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for about $4,820.57 or 0.05792349 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82,931.46 or 0.99649564 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82,541.77 or 0.99181313 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
yearn.finance Profile
yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,646 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,789 tokens. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance.
Buying and Selling yearn.finance
