Maridea Wealth Management LLC Invests $335,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $127.02 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $109.63 and a 52 week high of $146.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.27 and a 200-day moving average of $137.22.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1767 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

