IPG Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,883 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Potentia Wealth bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.68 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.87.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

