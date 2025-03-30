iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Holdings Raised by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,403,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,789 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 2.7% of RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $220,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,720,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,789,000 after buying an additional 17,056,138 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9,869.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,498,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443,314 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6,413.4% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,311,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,687 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,858,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,319 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,701,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,342 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.66 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $89.16 and a 52 week high of $96.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.10.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.3204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.