Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires New Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,787 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,330,000. Louisiana-Pacific accounts for 1.7% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,045 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 41,698 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 30,418 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,751 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,439 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $17,338,000 after acquiring an additional 32,210 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LPX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of LPX opened at $91.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.96 and a 200-day moving average of $106.50. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $71.39 and a one year high of $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.75 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.31%. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

